NEC to showcase futuristic technologies at the NEC Innovative Solutions Fair 2018 in Mumbai

NEC Corporation and NEC Technologies India Private Limited, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, will be hosting the NEC Innovative Solutions Fair (NISF) 2018 in Mumbai on December 3, 2018. This is a flagship event for NEC Corporation that is being organized in India for the first time.

The sixth edition of the fair will showcase innovative technologies and solutions developed by NEC in the fields of Safer Cities, Smart Transportation, Digital Governance, Digital Enterprises, and Smart Connectivity through first-hand experience modules and solution demonstrations. Also, the event will be highlighted with various sessions and seminars attended by industry leaders and NEC global management.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted to host our annual technology fair in India for the first time. This fair provides us with a platform to demonstrate our expertise in a range of fields and to share innovations and technological developments with all the stakeholders in the country.”

NEC started operations in India in the 1950s. From telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication and IT platforms, NEC Technologies India serves community interests reaching from governments and private businesses to individuals.