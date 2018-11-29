Montenegro Introduces New Citizenship By Investment Program

Bayat Group

The Montenegrin Government has launched a citizenship by investment program for foreign investors. A southeastern European country, Montenegro is located close to the Adriatic Sea. It is a peaceful and serene location with a beautiful climate all year around. Investors in the Middle East and Asia continue to look towards the European market, as individuals with high net worth are motivated to move westward.

Montenegro has a population of 690,000 people and a GDP of $11.3 billion with 1.6 million tourists visiting the country each year. It has picturesque coasts and breathtaking landscapes, and is known for its welcoming hospitality and biodiversity.

The Montenegro citizenship by investment program started in October 2018 and foreign investors who want to be considered for naturalization must meet the following criteria.

In the first option, individuals must invest €250,000 in projects in areas of Montenegro that are not yet developed, as long as the projects have been approved by the Government. The second option is where €450,000 must be invested in previously approved projects by the Government, in developed areas of the southern region.

Bayat Group is a boutique law firm that specializes in citizenship by investment in Dubai, business immigration and economic citizenships. Their team comprises of world class consultants and lawyers who have practical experience and knowledge to offer compelling advice on immigration and visa services. “It is best that visa applications are prepared by professionals”, states the Director of Bayat Group. “You want to avoid unnecessary delays and rejection, getting that approval the first time around”.

“We will speed up your application for the Montenegro citizenship by investment program”. He further notes. It is a speedy procedure that allows investors to receive a permanent residence status within three weeks and a citizenship in six months.

The biggest benefit of a Montenegro citizenship is that investors will have access to 123 countries visa-free, including the European Schengen, Russia, China, Turkey and Singapore.

About Us

Bayat Group in Dubai is a law firm that specializes in business immigration, corporate immigration and economic citizenship. With over two decades in the industry, Bayat Group has accumulated in-depth knowledge and practical experience to offer advice and guidance to business professionals and others on matters related to immigration and visa services. Our law firm is able to distinguish itself from others by understanding that no two clients are alike and designing individual strategies to meet the requirements of our client’s profile and needs. For more information visit our website on http://bayatgroup.com/bayat-introduction/