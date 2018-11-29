In Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth Rate, Developing Trends, Manufacturers, Countries and Application, Global Forecast To 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “In Vitro Diagnostics Market Research Report, By Type, Technique, Therapeutic Application, End Users and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024” The global in-vitro diagnostics market was valued USD 62.3 billion in 2016 and market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis:

Global in vitro diagnostics market is driven by the factors such as, growing prevalence of various life style, chronic and age related diseases, ease of testing various parameters at home or doctor’s office increasing the trend of point of care IVD market, large number of companies with varied range of devices and reagents etc.

Americas and Europe together is the largest market, accounted more than 75% of share in 2016. However Asia Pacific IVD market is anticipated to expand at a highest pace of growth rate from 2019 to 2024.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation Based On:

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market By Type:

1. Instruments

2. Reagents

3. Data management software

4. Services

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market By Technique:

1. Immunoassay

2. Clinical chemistry

3. Microbiology

4. Molecular diagnostics

5. Hematology

6. Coagulation & hemostasis

7. Others

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market By Therapeutic Application:

1. Infectious diseases

2. Cancer/oncology

3. Endocrinology

4. Cardiology

5. Diabetes

6. Nephrology

7. Others

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market By End User:

1. Hospitals

2. Clinical laboratories

3. Academic & research institutes

4. Physician offices

5. Patient-self testing

6. Others.

Leading Partners of In Vitro Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Sysmex Corporation, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, Bayer Healthcare, Thermo Fisher and Alere. and among others.

