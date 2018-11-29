Future Electronics and IDT to Host Free Automotive Tech Seminar in Detroit

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) November 29, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and IDT, a leading developer of complete mixed-signal solutions, will host a free day-long seminar about automotive technologies on December 12, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

This free full-day technical seminar will feature a mix of expert presentations and the latest product demonstrations. Attendees will learn about market trends, applications and system challenges, and will have the opportunity to speak with technology experts to discover how IDT solutions can help make their programs a success.

Topic areas will include wireless power, timing, and sensor technologies. There will be a lunch and refreshments, as well as a cocktail at the end of the day.

Click here https://www.idt.com/idt-technical-seminars to see a detailed itinerary and to register for the IDT Automotive Tech Seminar in Detroit. For more information about IDT products, and to order from a wide range of automotive technology solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

