Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Poised To Show Decent Growth Worldwide By 2025

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) involves the use of several antennas that are physically connected to a central controller connected to the carrier network’s base station in order to provide wireless communication service. Distributed antenna systems can be passive or active.

There are a number of advantages of DAS such as decreases broadband Wi-Fi network strain, supports several mobile devices & cell phones at once, amplified bandwidth for faster cellular data speeds, etc. The factors that propel the growth of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and product development & technological innovations.

In addition, some of the key factors that positively impact the market growth include increasing use of smartphone & tablet, occurrence of next-generation wireless networks, improving telecommunication infrastructure and rising internet penetration. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the market growth such as high cost of distributed antenna systems (DAS). Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is classified on the basis of equipment & services, technology, by coverage, applications, distribution channel and geography.

The DAS industry is categorized by equipment & services as equipment and services (pre-sale services, installation services and post-sale services). The market is segmented by technology as Carrier Wi-Fi, Organizing Networks (SON) and Small Cells. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is categorized by coverage as Indoor (Active DAS, Passive DAS) and Outdoor. The industry is classified on applications as Healthcare, Industrial, Public Venue, Transportation, and others.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Commscope Inc.

Corning Inc.

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Solid Inc.

American Tower Corporation

AT & T Inc.

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Carrier Wi-Fi

Small Cells

Organizing Networks (SON)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Public Venue

Industrial

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis By Regulatory Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis By Service Type Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis By Equipment Type Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis By Service Contract Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis By Service Provider Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis By End-User Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Companies Company Profiles Of The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Industry

