Advanced Technologies To Remove Micro Pollutants From Sewage Water Treatment!

Micro-pollutants which are challenging the treatment capability of conventional wastewater treatment plants are being treated with advanced technologies. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, in Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater.

Sewage treatment companies deal with designing, constructing, operating and maintaining sewage water systems. Sewage utilities treat wastewater from homes, manufacturing plants, commercial and industrial establishments and are generally operated by local or national governments. Sewage utilities handle wastewater through sewage lines. The wastewater is recycled through water treatment plants and the treated water is then supplied to domestic or commercial establishments.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL SEWAGE TREATMENT FACILITIES MARKET AT $148 BILLION IN 2017

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the companies in this market are moving towards energy efficient processes. Processes like MABR (Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactors) and advanced anaerobic digesters help in creating biogas and reciprocating gas engines can turn that biogas into electricity. This generates a passage for neutralizing energy. Many of the current utilities are energy neutral, while many are on the way of planning, designing and constructing water resource recovery systems.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for one-third of the global market share. The USA was the largest country accounting for over one-fifth of the global sewage treatment facilities market.

Suez Environnement S A was the largest company in the global sewage treatment facilities market, with revenues of $18.87 billion for the financial year 2016. Suez Environnement SA‘s growth strategy is to pursue two major policies: transforming the business by focusing on the circular economy and digital technology and becoming the premier partner for cities and industries in the design and implementation of solutions that optimize the management of their resources.

