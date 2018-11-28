Ultra-Low Emission Locomotives To Minimize Health Risks!

Ultra-low emission locomotives are being developed by locomotives manufacturers. Ultra-low emission locomotives emit low emissions compared to traditional locomotives and these locomotives also reduce exhaust gas or flue gas emissions. These engines enable rail transportation companies to meet government regulations with respect to carbon emissions and minimize health risks such as heart, respiratory diseases and cancer for the population residing close to rail yards.

Locomotives, wagons and other rolling stock manufacturing companies manufacture and/or rebuild locomotives, and locomotive frames and parts. Establishments manufacturing railroad cars, car equipment, light rail cars, rapid transit cars, subway cars, and streetcars, trams and car equipment used in long distance and intercity rail transportation such as metro railways are part of this market. This industry does not include manufacturing of mining rail cars or repairing of railroad engines and transit cars.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE MANUFACTURE OF LOCOMOTIVES, WAGONS, & OTHER ROLLING STOCK MARKET AT $92 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultants, Nitin Gianchandani, the freight wagon is traditionally and particularly experiencing very strong developments. In order to operate in this market, well-founded knowledge of the structure and basic figures are necessary.

The companies covered are Bombardier, Alstom, China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock (CSR), China Northern Locomotive and Rolling Stock (CNR), and Siemens. Bombardier was the largest player of the market in 2017, with revenues of $16.3 billion in 2016. The company’s growth strategy aims at three pillars: investing in leading mobility solution to create better ways for the world, grow roots in key markets by capturing the global growth opportunity and strengthen the customer focused excellence.

