Pledge to Drive Safer with Roger Motors

Roger Motors is an automobile accessory manufacturer which specialises in making car accessories that enhance safety and increase comfort. The company is based out of Rajkot and is committed to the cause to make driving a safer and more comfortable experience for everyone. The same is reflected in their company motto, ‘Drive Safe, Drive Bindaas.’

Roger Motors runs a not for profit organization called Roger Road Safety and Accident Prevention (Roger RAPO) for short. With an idea to give back to society, this social initiative, Roger Road Accident Prevention Organization, Charitable Trust, came into existence. Managing Director of Roger Motors, Mr. Kripalsinh Jadeja, who luckily escaped, thrice from severe car crashes; wanted to do something concrete for this cause of accident prevention. And hence Roger Rapo was born.

Roger Motors sells a host of different products including car buffers, tyre pressure monitoring system and other safety and comfort accessories. You can check out their products at www.rogermotors.com/product and can contribute towards Roger RAPO at www.rogersaferhighways.org