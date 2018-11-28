Muthoot Pappachan Group appoints Mr. Eugene Koshy as its first Chief Purpose Officer

Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), also known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified business conglomerate in the financial services industry, has recently announced the appointment of its first Chief Purpose Officer (CPO). This position will be critical in ensuring focus on business transformation to achieve accelerated growth while maintaining the Group’s vision to keep the common man at the centre of all its efforts.

Mr. Eugene Koshy will be taking over the responsibility as the CPO and will manage all strategic and operational matters for Promoter-Director group. He would be working with Group Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Thomas John Muthoot, in particular. He will also provide leadership on new initiatives and special projects along with coordination within the Group businesses on crucial initiatives. The appointment of a CPO reflects the Group’s focus on bolstering internal systems while bringing in distinguished professionals who can contribute to the strategic growth trajectory of the Group and personify the brand credo of ‘empowering human ambitions’. It also reflects Group’s oneness with innovative thinking in corporate governance, management & leadership.

Eugene has been a part of MPG for last 5 years and has engaged extensively on strategy and operationalizing the brand transformation exercise for the Group. Eugene has around 3 decades of trans-continental experience and expertise across business development, operations, marketing and finance, and executing business transformation through strategy development, restructuring and cultural change based on the vision of the promoters.

Asserting on the significance of the recently anointed title, Mr. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman & Managing Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group, said, “We are progressing towards the next era of financial services with strong focus on customer preferences, products and technology. Eugene has demonstrated great leadership skills and has been instrumental in driving the brand transformation for the Group efficiently. His appointment as the Chief Purpose Officer will further strengthen our customer-centric vision and help us embark on a path of growth with purpose.”

Resonating the enthusiasm and positivity, Eugene Koshy, Chief Purpose Officer, Muthoot Pappachan Group, said, “A company is driven by a combined impetus of vision, strategy, implementation and execution. MPG, as an organization, has always believed in empowering human ambitions and all of us are contributors towards the same. Further to our recent brand transformation, we are looking forward to exciting new times for our employees and customers, alike. I am grateful for this opportunity and intend to carry out my responsibilities with utmost dedication for the benefit and overall growth of the company.”

This recent appointment serves as a milestone with the Chief Purpose Officer propelling the management vision to achieve the defined purpose of the Group. It also brings in improved synergies to strategize, drive and successfully execute key plans having positive enterprise-wide impact.