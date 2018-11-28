Global Digital Pathology Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Digital Pathology Market [by type (veterinary pathology and human pathology), component (software, hardware), application (drug discovery, disease diagnosis), and end user (education & training, research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies)] over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Digital Pathology Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Digital Pathology.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Digital Pathology Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Digital Pathology Market are Ventana Medical Systems, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, 3DHISTECH, Leica Biosystems, Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Koninklijke Philips, Corista and GE Healthcare.

Visiopharm Broaden its Diagnostic Digital Pathology Solution with Oncotopix Scan

In November 2017, Visiopharm has entered an agreement with HAMAMATSU to sell their portfolio of slide scanners, co-branded as Oncotopix® Scan, for clinical customers in Europe.

Hamamatsu Photonics, a leading manufacturer of Whole Slide Image (WSI) scanners, are delighted with the collaboration with Visiopharm, a digital pathology software and solution integrator.

Corista to collaborate with Elsevier to enhance digital pathology workflow

In May 2018, DP3 Digital Pathology Platform offers Instant Access to Elsevier’s ExpertPathTM image library. Corista, a leader in integrated pathology solutions, announced its collaboration with Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services. Corista offers direct access to Elsevier’s ExpertPathTM and ImmunoQuery® from within the Pathology DashboardTM of its award-winning DP3® comprehensive digital pathology workflow suite. DP3 is used by major medical organizations to improve the tumor board process, conduct remote location consults, and integrate pathology workflow with existing digital systems, including all whole slide scanner platforms and laboratory information systems.

Growing the usages of Digital Pathology in education and contract research organizations, health and pharmaceutical sectors is boosting the market over forecast period

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer coupled with increasing geriatric population and rising rapid pathological test among the patients are the major factors which drive the growth of the market. In addition, reduction in diagnosis cost, efficient record keeping and rising demand for digital pathology are some of the factors that escalate the growth of the Digital Pathology Market. However, the high cost of digital pathology systems is projected to be the restraining factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Going forward, the growing use of telepathology in developing economies and availability of affordable scanners for private pathology Practices may provide huge opportunities for the Digital Pathology Market in near future.

North America region to dominate the global digital pathology market through 2018-2024

Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the leading revenue contributor in the digital pathology market followed by Europe. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, initiatives taken by the government and market players in diagnostics and the vast presence of major players in this region are some of the factors estimated to supplement the growth of the North America region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market owing to the rise in occurrences of chronic diseases coupled with a rapidly growing population in countries such as India and China. In addition, other factors are responsible for the growth of the digital pathology market are rising the healthcare expenditure and growing the awareness.