Global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2022

Automotive Multimedia Connectivity

Multimedia connectivity is a generation IT convergence system aiming to provide driver-friendly services through connecting and integrating the internal networks, including CAN, MOST, and Ethernet with external networks such as USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, LTE, and V2X.

Auto infotainment system is more than just an AVN Telematics system, supporting Radio, DMB, multimedia, navigation, and telematics services.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Multimedia Connectivity market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Multimedia Connectivity market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Multimedia Connectivity value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Bluetooth/Voice Recognition

Mirror Link

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cinemo

Harman

Qualcomm

Continental

BOSCH

Jungo Connectivity

Xevo

Texas Instruments

Panasonic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Automotive Multimedia Connectivity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Multimedia Connectivity players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Multimedia Connectivity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Multimedia Connectivity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

