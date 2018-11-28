Commercial Vehicle Parking Sensor Market Growth, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast to 2018

Reverse logistics is the process of moving goods from final destination and receiving returned products/ materials for proper disposal. Reverse logistics comprises of activities, which includes remanufacturing, redesigning, and refurbishing.

Reverse logistics is associated with the reuse of products/merchandise. It includes the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the cost-effective, efficient flow of raw materials, inventory, final goods, or reducing the energy and pollution from transportation. Reverse logistics strategy is gaining friction point in the supply chain management owing to the rise in mobile and online commerce.

Reverse logistics play an important role in the retail and consumer electronics in order to let retailers deal with returns and process them efficiently. Retailers seek ways to offer hassle free multichannel returns to minimize fraud and abuse, as the process of moving goods from customers’ location to return centers, face number of challenges. The reverse logistics market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global reverse logistics market, followed by North America and Europe.

The global Reverse Logistics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Reverse Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Reverse Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Reverse Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

The Deutsche Post

FedEx

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Kintetsu World Express

Core Logistic

Deliveryontime Logistics

Delcart

Yusen Logistics

Safexpress

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Returning Merchandise/Product

Reusable Packaging

Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Packaging

Consumer Electronic

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Automotive

Others

