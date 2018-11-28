Childhood trauma can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder in adulthood

Researchers have found a link between trauma in childhood and psychotic experiences at the age of 18. The latter refers to any abnormal experiences such as hearing voices or feelings of paranoia. The study they conducted revealed that about 25% to 60% of the young people who reported psychotic experiences would not have developed these if they had not been exposed to trauma such as bullying, domestic violence or emotional neglect as a child.

About 5% of the population have psychotic experiences at some point in their life. These can lead to further mental health issues and this makes it important to understand the role of trauma in increasing this risk.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a stress which lasts for up to 13 days if handled properly and for months or years if not handled after an acute stress. This can be a serious disorder. The reference to grieved mourning a death can be found in the Vedic literature. There is custom that the grieved partner is made to weep till she or he is overwhelmed with emotions. In fact, all relatives and friends participate in the exercise, depending upon their respective closeness to the deceased. In some sections of the society there is also a custom of shaving the head or doing ‘daan’ of hairs and or wearing white clothes. An explanation for this is that a grieved person may go into depression which if not treated properly may last for months together, or even forever. For example, the acute stress after the death of somebody very close will be called acute traumatic stress and the condition PTSD.”

Some symptoms of PTSD include intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. However, these can vary over time or from person to person.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP, said, “The aim of life should be to continue living after one’s physical body has died and that is only possible by doing positive Karmas. If we did not get moksha or liberation in our last birth means that some sufferings still remained for us to bear and the very purpose of our present birth is to face those sufferings. We should face them with happiness and not with sorrow. By doing positive karmas, we can not only neutralize our karmas of the past birth but also the bad karmas from birth till date.”

Some tips from HCFI

Here are some ways one can cope with the symptoms of PTSD

• Take time to relax and become free of stress. Relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, massage, or yoga can do this by activating the body’s relaxation response.

• Avoid alcohol and drugs. Substance use can worsen many symptoms of PTSD, interfere with treatment, and add to other problems.

• Eat a healthy diet. A balanced and nutritious meal including omega-3s and other essential components can work wonders. Limit the intake of processed and fried food, refined starches, and sugars.

• Get enough sleep. Any sleep deprivation can trigger anger, irritability, and moodiness. Develop a relaxing bedtime ritual and make your bedroom as quiet, dark, and soothing as possible.