Basic Difference between JDK,JRE,JVM in Advance Java Course

Basic Difference between JDK,JRE,JVM

JAVA DEVELOPMENT KIT

The Java Development Kit (JDK) is a software used for developing Java programms and applets. It includes Java Runtime Environment (JRE), an interpreter/loader (Java), a compiler (javac), an archiver (jar), a documentation generator (Javadoc) and other tools needed in Java development.

JAVA RUNTIME ENVIRONMENT

JRE known for “Java Runtime Environment” and also be written as “Java RTE.” The Java Runtime Environment provides the minimum requirements for executing a Java application;

JAVA VIRTUAL MACHINE

Java Virtual Mavchine Specification where working of Java Virtual Machine is specified. JVM Implementation provider is independent to choose the algorithm. Implementation has been provided by Sun and other companies.

A implementation is a computer program that meets the requirements of the JVM specification

Runtime Instance Whenever you write java command on the command prompt to run the java class, an instance of JVM is created.

Difference betweem JDK, JRE and JVM

Understand the difference between three phases, consider the following diagram.

JDK-Java Development Kit known as JDK Kit which provides the environment to develop and execute Java program. JDK is a package which includes two things as follows

1. Development Tools(to provide an environment to develop your java programs)

2. JRE (to execute your java program).

JRE –Java Runtime Environment is an installation package which provides environment to only execute the java program(or application)onto your machine. JRE is only used by them who only wants to run the Java Programs i.e. end users of your system.

JVM –Java Virtual machine is a very important part of both JDK and JRE because it is contained or inbuilt in both.Java program you run using JRE or JDK goes into Java Virtual Machine .JVM is responsible for executing the java program line by line therefore it is also known as interpreter.

