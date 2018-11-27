Things to look out for before hiring an app developer

Smartphones are an integral part of our lives. That is almost inseparable too since some of our activities are closely kitted with smartphone usage. The high demand for applications has also led to the demand for android application developers in the market. The various enterprises are slowly getting to get a grip of this growing market by launching their mobile apps. There are so many companies that are currently outsourcing android application projects to android application developers. For outsourcing, there exists many Android software company in Delhi NCR that are providing outstanding services.

Need more pointers? Here they are!

But there are some thumb rules that should be kept in mind before hiring an Android app developer.

Business is what you aim for

A good developer must be hired which has a resounding reputation of keeping up with their projects. There should be a transparency of the policies used since the post-app delivery services are very important. A long-term service is what most companies look for since they fully support and in-app involvement for the future needs. That should ideally be the deal.

Portfolio

The developer should be having an extensive portfolio with apps that have a good success rate on their previous projects. The best way to test is to go through the apps they have developed and see how they function. That should give anyone a clear idea as in what to do. The relevant experiences must be checked and tallied.

Documentation of the apps

The documentations are important since the changes required in the apps can be added when needed be. They should be asked for a reliable documentation of app as the information will help to set up new functionalities. The documentation needs to include app name, its version, server and actual server location along with IP, URL, OS, account information, POC and directory path.

The Involvement

The developer should be the one who understands the needs of their client and makes the app accordingly. It doesn’t matter how great of a developer they are, the app needs to meet the criteria required by the client. The developer needs to be open minded and there shouldn’t be any sort of bitterness since client needs are above developer preference.

Conclusion

Android apps have the biggest market as of now and the easiest way for companies to target their demographic is through applications such as these.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12741964-things-to-look-out-for-before-hiring-an-app-developer.html

