North American Wound Care | Aggressive Gesture, Large Scope and favorable circumstances up to 2024

Global North American Wound Care industry is driven by factors such as increasing ageing population in North American regions, growing number of diabetes patients and number of new products with better technology launched in the market.
Axiom MRC added an report on “North American Wound Care Market Research Report, By Type, By Applications and By Country – Market trends, Market Share, Industry Analysis & Forecast up to 2024”
North American active wound care market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (in USD million) generated by the active wound care products from 2018 to 2024.
The market is estimated to grow CAGR between 3 – 4 % during the period under consideration. However active wound dressings recorded more than 70% of market share & more than 60 % of wound active wound care products used in the treatment of surgical wounds in 2015.
North American market is expected grow around CAGR 3.5% during 2018 – 2020.
North American Wound Care Market Segmentation:
NAWC Market Based on Type:
Dressings and
Graft cover dressings
Foam Dressings
Hydrogels
Hydrocolloids
Film Dressings
Collagen
NAWC Market Based on Key Players:
Smith and Nephew
Integra Life Sciences Corp.
Mölnlycke Healthcare
Convatec
Coloplast Corp.
Organogenesis Inc.
Kinetic Concepts, and
Medline Industries.
NAWC Market Based on Geography:
United States
Canada
