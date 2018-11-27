Abruzzo Villas Starts Accepting Bookings For Next Year To Rent Villa Adriatica in Pescara, Italy

Pescara, Italy – Abruzzo Villas, a luxury accommodation provider that manages Villa Adriatica, has now started online bookings for next year.

Abruzzo Villas manages Villa Adriatica, a beautiful villa which is constructed in the style which makes it airy and bright. The warm light and cool breeze from the breathtaking nearby Adriatic Coast provide guests a refreshing and relaxing stay.

The villa is positioned in a strategic location to explore the main sites of the Abruzzo region of Italy to include Italy’s most beautiful Medieval villages, Europe’s largest natural reserve park and the Adriatic Coast.

In addition to its excellent location, this Abruzzo self-catering accommodation also comes equipped with all the modern facilities you would expect with an exclusive villa to include a fully equipped modern kitchen, Wi-Fi, comfortable rooms with en-suite bathrooms and spectacular panoramic views of the Adriatic Coast, the Abruzzo Mountain Range and Medieval Towns. The outside terrace of this magnificent self-catering accommodation in Abruzzo offers an ample space to enjoy meals “al-fresco” while admiring the spectacular panoramic views and taking in the fresh air.

Villa Adriatica has commenced accepting bookings to rent Villa Adriatica for next year and they are inviting guests to experience its elegant design and recently refurbished comfortable living spaces. Guests that stay at this exclusive villa will find that they won’t have to go very far to enjoy the beaches, mountains, and incredible nature. Villa Adriatica puts guests in the centre of all things Italian, in the Adriatic coast of Italy’s Abruzzo region.

Villa Adriatica is available to rent in every season, from winter to summer and offer a Private Chef experience, cooking classes and tours of the region.

About the company:

