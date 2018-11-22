Report on China Air Purifiers Market: Size, Share, Ongoing Technology and Trends | Forecasted till 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “China Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, China air purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 14% during 2018 – 2023. Demand for air purifiers is expected to grow in the country on account of rising household disposable income of the middle-class population and growing health-consciousness. Also, the speed of industrial development exceeds that of environmental regulation in developing countries like China. This rapid industrialization along with unregulated construction activities are increasing pollution levels across the country. Consumers are therefore expected to get increasingly inclined towards appliances such as air purifiers to help alleviate air quality problems in the coming years.

In 2017, HEPA & activated carbon-based air purifiers accounted for more than half of the market share and are expected to maintain their market dominance in the coming years. This category of purifiers has no side-effects on human health and provide highly efficient air purification with HEPA filters removing dust as well as particulate matters and activated carbon filters facilitating odor removal. North China holds the largest share in China air purifiers market due to growing air pollution and increasing infrastructure-based developments in the country’s capital, Beijing, and other provinces. Moreover, presence of manufacturing units and commercial spaces such as global trade centers and corporate offices, along with rising tourist footfall is anticipated to drive demand for air purifiers from North China during the forecast period. Some of the other key factors contributing to the growth of China air purifiers market are rising health concerns due to increasing air pollution levels across residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Air purifiers are being installed in schools, colleges, corporate offices, government buildings and embassies to curb growing incidences of respiratory and pulmonary diseases. In addition to a growing assortment of functions, a variety in size for air purifiers is being introduced to cater to the requirements of commercial sector that dominates China air purifiers market.

“Demand for air purifiers is growing at a robust pace in China. In order to tap this mounting demand, market players are diversifying their product portfolio and upgrading their product designs. For instance, Blueair, one of the leading market players, has introduced its smart air purifier with Wi-Fi connectivity, named ‘Blueair Sense+’, which can be controlled from anywhere. Moreover, several government initiatives aimed at creating awareness about adverse effects of air pollution on human health are expected to positively influence China air purifiers market over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Some of the major players operating in China air purifiers market are Philips Domestic Appliances and Personal Care, Company of Zhuhai SEZ, Ltd., Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd., Beijing Yadu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Sharp Business (China) Co., Ltd., Daikin (China) Investment Co., Ltd., LG Electronics (China) Co. Ltd., Honeywell (China) Co. Ltd., Blueair (Shanghai) Sales Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., etc.

