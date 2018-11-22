Mr. Khaled Al Badie’s Initiative to Educate Jordanian Camp Refugees

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – At many instances, people tend to understand the importance of the right education. The CEO of the ABG Mr. Khaled Al Badie very well knows the importance of education in the lives of every individual as he himself is well educated.

With this understanding, he requested the Pearl Rotana Hotel to host a presentation for the pioneering mission of the Swiss International Humanitarian Organization (UniRef). On this presentation, in addition to Mr. Al Badie, many eminent personalities were present.

At this moment, the Co-founders of UniRef thanked the Al Badie Group’s CEO for the valuable financial support extended for the great mission of providing higher education to the refugees at the Jordanian Camp.

The relentless help extended by the group eased the implementation of this noble mission of providing the right education to the war victims of the Middle East. With this movement, the future of many young refugees is safeguarded.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Al Badie in addition to providing financial support was also present in the conference that was organized in the name ‘Let’s Build the future through Education’. It is a move that should be praised by all as education to an individual safeguard not just him, but even his family.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.wordpress.com/2018/06/06/uniref-a-mission-to-provide-higher-education-for-refugees/

Media Contact:

Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: info@albadie.com

Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/

