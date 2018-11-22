Micro-Mobile Data Center market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 22, 2018: This report focuses on the global Micro-Mobile Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro-Mobile Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

The granular level configuration or layout of micro data centers is termed as micro-mobile data center. It is popular as plug and play unit, which has all the devices of a conventional data center. Emergence of a micro-mobile data center offers an enterprise compact facility loaded with features including board cooling, uninterrupted UPS, storage systems and others. Furthermore, these data centers can not only be deployed outdoors or indoors but also in the rough terrain. In addition, the self propelled capacity of micro mobile data center market helps in easy navigation. In simple terms, the micro modular blueprint also aids in lowering the physical footprint as well as energy consumption by the existing brick and mortar type.

Data center operators face an increasing need for low latency and reliable data center infrastructures, which enable remote deployment and scalability according to the demand. Micro mobile data centers are equipped with inbuilt power and cooling infrastructures, which address customers’ capacity needs and ensure quicker deployments. They also help in reducing the IT infrastructure costs. Micro mobile data centers are also being increasingly adopted, due to the remote monitoring and management capabilities. These micro mobile data center advantages are expected to fuel the growth of the global market.

Radiant Insights predicts large number of organizations will adopt micro data centers. During the forecast period, the market is estimated to grow significantly and presents a potential opportunity for various data center hardware, infrastructure vendors, and operators in the data center industry.

At present, in developed countries, the Data Center Server industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are HP, Dell, IBM, respectively with global market share as 7.74%, 3.67% and 6.01% in 2016.

China is expected to be the largest Micro Data Center Market in terms of market size, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to emerge as a high-growth market.

In 2017, the global Micro-Mobile Data Center market size was 2700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27.0% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Schneider Electric

Hewlett

Rittal

Vertiv

IBM

Eaton

Delta Power Solutions

Orbis

Vapor IO

Canovate

IDC

Altron

Cannon Technologies

Huawei

Sicon Chat Union Electric

KSTAR

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Up to 25 RU

25-40 RU

Above 40 RU

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government and defense

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

