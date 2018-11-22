Actuator Sensor Interface Market Specifications, Analysis Forecast Upto 2024

An industrial networking solution (protocol, data access method and physical layer) that is used in a distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLC), and PC-based automation system is called an actuator sensor interface or AS-i. An AS-i is designed to connect field input/output (I/O) devices (for instance ON/OFF devices such as rotary encoders, sensors, push buttons, valve position sensors, and analog inputs and outputs) in process applications and discrete manufacturing using a single 2-conductor cable.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/actuator-sensor-interface-market.html

Electrical cables are rapidly getting replaced by actuator sensor interface cables in the automation industry and the same is used to connect various I/O field devices, for example sensors, proximity switches, actuators, and process valves. Fieldbus, an industrial computer network protocol, is designed for ideal communication between sensors and actuators, and is greatly preferred by vendors of automation equipment.

The design of a fieldbus ensures smooth communication between actuators and sensors, and thus is highly preferred by automation equipment vendors. Low-cost remote I/O solutions for higher level Fieldbus networks are offered by AS-i. High level fieldbus networks such as Interbus, industrial Ethernet, Profibus, and DeviceNet use these I/O solutions and the communication is speeded up between sensors, controllers, and actuators.

Low cost features, simplicity, interoperability, and flexibility of the AS-i network makes it a preferred option amongst manufacturers in the automation industry across different countries and thus this factor is expected to drive the growing demand for actuator sensor interface or AS-i in the years to come. Impact of these factors is expected to remain consistent during the forecast period.

Request a PDF Brochure with Future Analysis @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18287

The market of actuator sensor interface is segmented on the basis of end user. The segment is thus divided into process automation industry and discrete automation industry. The latest trend that the AS-i market is experiencing is increasing inclination toward process automation. Many industries are taking up Internet of Things (IoT) and industry 4.0 to maximize material flow and identify errors at the very initial stages of a product’s life cycle. Greater efficiency, enhanced safety, high profitability, and predictive maintenance of machines are derived from the integration of cyber systems and physical systems in industrial manufacturing.