Single Vision Lenses Market Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Share 2025

21st November 2018 – Global Single Vision Lenses Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Vision lenses are needed for treating eye-conditions such as far-sightedness, near-sightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia. They could be in the form of spectacles worn in front of the eye or in the form of contact lenses worn inside the eye, directly on the cornea. Single vision lenses, as the name suggests, have just a single optical prescription correction and they do distribute focus evenly over the lens’ whole surface area. These are the most commonly prescribed lenses and are mostly worn by people under 40 years of age. Most glasses-wearers end up with single vision lenses.

Single vision lenses work well for the correction of near or far vision. These eyeglasses have only one prescription in the lenses with the same focal power from top to bottom. Most people with refractive error end up wearing single vision lenses until they begin to develop presbyopia, at which point they may need to switch to multifocal lenses. Single Vision Lenses Market is classified, by product type into Plastic Single Vision Lenses, Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses, and High-index Single Vision Lenses.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/single-vision-lenses-market/request-sample

With ordinary plastic lenses, a strong prescription can result in thicker, heavier glasses. In contrast, high0-index lens material will reduce thickness for greater comfort and a better appearance. Single Vision Lenses Market is classified, by applications into Myopia, Hyperpia, Astigmatism, presbyopia and combination of these conditions.

Single Vision Lenses Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share of the Single Vision Lenses Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is leading sub-segment and it is expected to remain dominant in forecast period due to increasing prevalence of ophthalmic cases. In the U.S. approximately 30 million people wear eye lens.

Europe is the second largest market for single vision lenses and is expected to show significant growth rate in forecast period. In Europe, England has dominated the market with the biggest share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest pace over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa region will show satisfactory growth in forecast period as a result of rising cases of myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. Single Vision Lenses Market key players are Essilor, Zeiss, Hoya, Rodenstock, Nikon, Shamir, Vision-Ease Lens, Mingyue, Conant, Wanxin and Seiko.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/single-vision-lenses-market

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Single Vision Lenses in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Single Vision Lenses market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Essilor

ZEISS

HOYA

Rodenstock

Nikon

SHAMIR

VISION-EASE LENS

Mingyue

Conant

Wanxin

SEIKO

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic Single Vision Lenses

Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses

High-index Single Vision Lenses

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Myopia

Hyperopia

Others

Visit Blog: https://trendingmarketnews.wordpress.com/