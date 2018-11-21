Photorejuvenation Equipment Market to Rise of US$ 3,100 Mn by 2028

Advancements in laser technologies over the years have contributed to various applications of cosmetic treatments, contributing to the growth of the global photorejuvenation equipment market. Rising technological advancements with an increasing number of skin problem are anticipated to increase the adoption of photorejuvenation equipment globally. According to the latest research by the company, the global photorejuvenation equipment market is anticipated to account for over US$ 3,100 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end. The report on photorejuvenation equipment is expected to show significant growth potential with an average Y-o-Y growth rate pegged at 6.3% through 2028.

Global Photorejuvenation Equipment Market: Overview & Analysis

Rising incidence of skin problems leads to scarring. Acne causes major physical changes which include permanent scarring. Furthermore, nearly 85% of people aged between 12 and 24 experience acne. The commonly used non-invasive treatment for acne scarring is laser resurfacing. The effectiveness of photorejuvenation equipment are widely accepted in dermatology for the treatment of a variety of cutaneous conditions. Thus, the rising prevalence of such skin problems is triggering the growth of the global photorejuvenation equipment market over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are adopting strategic approaches in order to increase the product reach in the photorejuvenation equipment market. Increasing demand of photorejuvenation equipment for non-invasive photorejuvenation treatments, with frequent product approvals and advancements in photorejuvenation equipment technology, are further boosting the strategic activities like mergers and collaboration agreements among manufacturers and driving the photorejuvenation equipment market growth. Companies operating in the photorejuvenation equipment market are also continuously focusing on increasing the photorejuvenation equipment reach globally. As a result, they are adopting distribution agreements as an expansion strategy to gain maximum revenue share in the global photorejuvenation equipment market. Furthermore, advancements in laser technologies over the years have contributed to various applications of cosmetic treatments, contributing to the growth of the global photorejuvenation equipment market.

Increasing healthcare spending is an indicator of improvement in the healthcare setting as a whole. Increase in the budget of hospitals would indicate the use of better quality equipment’s and thus drive the growth of the global photorejuvenation equipment market. According to the IMF, healthcare spending is expected to increase by over 6% yearly, based on the current GDP forecast.

However, high treatment cost and adverse side effects related to the photorejuvenation equipment may hamper the growth of the global photorejuvenation equipment market. Treatment with photorejuvenation equipment, including surgeries and non-invasive treatments, are associated with high costs making them inaccessible to people in the low middle-income groups. Also, non-invasive treatments with photorejuvenation equipment require a series of sessions to achieve the desired result, which results in a high overall cost of the treatment. Furthermore, the duration of treatment, number of sessions and the cost of treatment depend on the area being treated. These factors are directly responsible for dropping the growth of the global photorejuvenation equipment market.

According to the company, the laser equipment segment accounted for over 75% revenue share in the overall photorejuvenation equipment market in 2017. However, the growing popularity of LED and IPL might limit the segment’s growth in the near future. China photorejuvenation equipment market is expected to be the most lucrative market in the global photorejuvenation equipment market during the forecast period.

The company has segmented the global photorejuvenation equipment market into Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Equipment, Laser Equipment, and LED Equipment. In terms of revenue, the laser equipment segment in photorejuvenation equipment will hold maximum revenue share over the forecast period.

The company’s report tracks some of the key companies operating in the photorejuvenation equipment market, such as Hologic Inc. (Cynosure, Inc.), Lumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lynton Lasers Ltd, EL.EN. S.p.A. (Deka Mela S.r.l.), Fotona, Cutera, Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Beijing Nubway S & T Co., Ltd, and others.