OTT HYDROMET LAUNCHES THE NEW XLINK 100 AND 500

Kempten, Bavaria (webnewswire) November 20, 2018 – OTT HydroMet, a global leader in hydrologic and meteorologic instrumentation and solutions, introduces the Sutron XLink family, the Xlink 100 and 500, for the gathering and transmitting of environmental data. XLink 100/500 combines easy to use, intuitive software offering versatility and programmability. This combination assists the user to gather, store, and access large amounts of data using either cellular or Iridium transmission. The XLink 100/500 seamlessly integrates most environmental sensors, including smart, digital, and analog, while supporting common measurement protocols and interfaces, including SDI-12.

“We are excited about this product launch, it builds upon the success of its predecessor, the xLink-1 family, and on the horsepower, ease of use, modularity and flexibility of the Satlink3 family combined with over 100 years of building quality and durable products to offer best in class site controller at a very competitive price”, says OTT HydroMet Global Product Manager Sherif Ahmed.

Accurate Data Collection and Remote Access

The new XLink family is ideal for any hydrologist, meteorologist, researcher or scientist who needs to collect accurate time series measurements from urban environmental or remote monitoring stations. The remote capability via cellular or Iridium satellites allows users to access data from anywhere at any time. Remote two-way communication further saves valuable time with the capability to modify the logger’s configuration or turn on or off instruments. Similarly, the XLink 100/500 ‘s Wi-Fi capability allows quick setup and access to data stored on the logger from a smartphone or tablet. Its quick adaptability from one communication method to the next is due to its plug and go modem, which requires only a quick switch of modules. This ensures that the logger can easily adapt to new developments in telecom technologies.

Simple, Easy to Use and Customizable

The operating software for the XLink, LinkComm, offers a wide variety of sensor templates, with wiring assistance and no additional programming required to use, but can also be adapted beyond the standard configuration to meet more complicated requirements. Python scripts can be easily used to make measurements and transmissions beyond standard configuration or to communicate with external modems, displays and much more.

Increased Security and Data Collection Capacity

The XLink 100/500 is capable of measuring 32 environmental parameters simultaneously, enabling more complex configurations on site using just one logger. In addition, the new logger has the capability of storing up to 1 million readings. In the event of communication interruption, data loss risk is reduced as the data can be logged and stored on the device until it can be retrieved by a technician.

Data security is at the heart of the design, with three access control levels to protect setup, maintenance and data from unwanted access. In addition, data can be encrypted using IP protocols, such HTTPS or FTPS, or password protected during transmission to the server.

The globally operating OTT HydroMet GmbH can look back on a more than 140-year history and has its headquarters in Kempten/Germany. In Europe, it is the leading provider of complete hydrometric systems for performing hydrological and meteorological measurements. Its subsidiaries and agencies in more than 90 countries supply efficient solutions in hydrometrics, meteorology, and environmental technology. With the recent additions of Sutron Corporation (2015) G. Lufft GmbH (2016) and Kipp and Zonen (2017), OTT HydroMet offers the broadest portfolio of hydrologic and meteorologic solutions. With its measurement and communication technology in the fields of water quality, water quantity, meteorology, data management and telemetry, the company contributes sustainably to protecting the environment.

