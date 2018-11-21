Get High-End LiFePO4 Battery At EVLithium

the number of electric vehicles and storage energy projects are mushrooming like never before! With thousands of electric cars and storage energy projects building every day; the demand for high-class lithium iron phosphate batteries is also booming. And to cater this growing need of best-in-class cells; EVLithium has collaborated with Winston Battery Limited and has been supplying an extensive range of lithium batteries and LiFePO4 Battery to the global customers at an affordable price range! All our cells are made by maintaining complete dedication towards environmental safety; only at our in-house production facility! Most of the batteries, available at EVLithium are non-contaminating, non-toxic, and contain no rare earth metals!

Whether it’s the headlights of your car which dim when you kicks the subwoofer on or you are having troubles in keeping your car battery charged; no matter how less or long you run; you can get the best collection of Car Audio Battery at EVLithium! Most of the car batteries; available at the store are specifically designed to upkeep the power and charge you need for the optimal audio quality in your car; without letting your battery drains out! They make the perfect secondary battery your vehicle needs to be run, without lacking the power. The best part is; every battery, whether it’s lithium or battery for car audio available at EVLithium; are affordable and come within your means. Designed in compliance with the highest quality standard; the products of EVLithium ensure you greater servicing at lesser expenses.

“Our batteries are best known for their reliable and strong safety profile! It is the result of extremely stable chemistry; that is created by our expert manufacturers at our production house. While our phosphate-based batteries offer strong and superior thermal and chemical stability our lithium batteries ensure a higher level of safety over other cathode materials. We also specialize in manufacturing Car Audio Battery; which is easily available at our online store! Each of our batteries is so strongly and stably made that they can also withstand the harsh climatic conditions including the freezing cold, the scorching heat, and also the rough terrain”; said one of the top executives of EVLithium!

About Us

Established in 2007, EVLithium is one of the most leading and reliable suppliers of real electric batteries and lithium battery packs in various provinces of Europe, North America, and Australia. With a decade over collaboration with China’s leading battery manufacturer Winston Battery Limited; we have been providing the most high-end collection of electric and lithium batteries to the customers at the lowest possible price range.

Contact Us

Email: evlithium@126.com / evlithium8@gmail.com

Skype: zhangleiytu

WhatsApp: +86 15606371958

Web – www.evlithium.com