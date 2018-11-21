Bento Lunch Box Company Educates Readers On Portion Control

Raleigh, North Carolina (webnewswire) November 15, 2018 – Kangovou, a bento lunch box company, recently released a blog post describing the benefits of using bento lunch boxes for portion control. Bento lunch boxes, which have multiple compartments inside, can be an easy way to help eat healthier portions.

Portion control has several major benefits, including weight loss, more balanced and nutritious meals, less binge eating, and fewer stomach complaints. By choosing to eat several small, properly portioned snacks or meals throughout the day, you can help maintain better a better weight and increased energy throughout the day. However, portion control like this often requires the use of multiple small containers to store the right sizes. It can be difficult to continually store, wash, and transport all of those containers during the day, and as a result, many people simply pack whatever is easiest — not what’s healthiest.

Bento lunch boxes can help solve all of these portion control problems. They typically come with several compartments built in, making it easy to properly portion out foods. Treats like sugary desserts and chips can be stored in smaller compartments, leaving the larger ones open for lean meats and fresh produce. Bento lunch boxes also make it easy to take a balanced meal with you on the go. The ability to store multiple foods in one container means that packing lunches can be less stressful, helping you easily bring along the right portions for a nutritious lunch.

Bento lunch boxes are sold in two sizes. Each box contains a sliding divider, allowing you to perfectly portion out food no matter what you're packing. The boxes are double insulated, so foods stay as warm or cold as necessary to be delicious by lunchtime without transferring temperatures to the outside of the box. Its lock tight lid is made of BPA-free plastic.

