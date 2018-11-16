Spice Coated Casing Market globally expected to drive growth through 2028 made by top research firm

Spice coated casings are casings that enable transferring of fine- or coarse-grained spice coatings onto food items like cheese, sausage, etc. These coatings are easy to handle and ensure safety of food items. Spice coated casings are generally made from either natural or synthetic sources. Materials used in the manufacturing of spice coated casings have important properties, such as impermeability and high barrier qualities. Spice coated casing ensures proper application of species over the entire surface of food item, which results in uniform taste and aroma. The manufacturing of synthetic spice coated casing includes the use of materials, such as smoke permeable woven fabrics, permeable spun woven polyethylene material and many others. These materials allow smoke penetration in encased products. Spice coated casings are ideally suited for the production of cooked ham & corned meats. Various other applications of spice coated casing include in casing of cheese, dried and semi-dried sausages, salamis and various other poultry products. The global spice coated casings market is expected to witness high growth owing to changing preferences regarding food consumption patterns, especially in Asia Pacific & MEA regions.

Global Spice Coated Casing Market: Dynamics – The global spice coated casing market is being driven by some major factors, such as increasing population and urbanization. Spice coated casings lead to good adhesion of spices to the product. Changing lifestyle and growing consumer preference for artificial casings over traditional casings are the two factor driving the growth of the global spice coated casing market. Moreover, increasing number of fast food chain restaurants and modernization, especially in Asian countries, is also escalating the demand for spice coated casings.

Developing taste & preference for convenient products will have a positive impact on the spice coated casing market. Also, manufacturers are preferring artificial spice coated casings as they reduce the production cost, which is further driving the market globally. Spice coated casings add value to food items by enhancing their flavor, which is another major advantage accelerating the growth of the spice coated casings market. Spice coated casings have additional features, such as uncoated clip support, they are easy to open and have a zipper, which are increasing the demand for spice coated casings in the market over its substitutes. However, rising health concerns regarding animal diseases and meat consumption may hinder the growth of the spice coated casing market.

Global Spice Coated Casing Market: Segmentation – On the basis of application type, the global spice coated casings can be segmented into: Dry sausage, Smoked pork and ham, Cheese;

On the basis of material type, the global spice coated casings market can be segmented into: Real parchment, Woven fabric ( Protein coated woven fabric, Plastic coated woven fabric ), Hardened protein; On the basis of spice coating type, the global spice coated casings can be segmented into: Spice sheets, Spice cut pieces, Spice reels; On the basis of product type, the global spice coated casings can be segmented into: Rolled Tubing Casings, Flat Sheets Casings, End Sealed Casings, Cut Sleeves Casings;

On the basis of available sizes, the global spice coated casing market can be segmented into: Rolled Tubing in Flat widths 200mm – 600mm, Casings in Flat widths 60mm – 280mm;

Geographically, the global spice coated casings can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Europe holds major market share in the spice coated casings market and is estimated to hold dominant market share in near future as well. The United States and China are expected to witness growth in the spice coated casing market owing to growing meat consumption & rising expenditure patterns. The MEA region is also expected to witness growth in the artificial casing market in near future.

Global Spice Coated Casing Market: Key players – Some of the global key players in the spice coated casing market are: Kalle GmbH, Almol (Australia) Casing Pty Ltd., Natural Casings Company Inc., Walsroder Casings GmnH, Viskase Companies, Inc., MCJ Casings Ltd., World Casings Corporation, Rugao Qingfeng Casing Co., Elshazly Casings Company, DAT-Schaub Group, Saria Se And Co. Kg;

Global Spice Coated Casing Market: Key Development – Kalle GmbH launched roasted flavor casings on July 2017. This spice coated casing provides aroma and deep fried appearance without being deep fried, especially for food items like meat and sausages; Viskase Companies, Inc. acquired 100% shares of the Walsroder Casings Group, a supplier and manufacturer of high-quality spice coated casings for sausage products on January 12, 2017

Global Spice Coated Casing Market: Regional Outlook – North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

