Make Your House into A Home With Chicago Furniture!

Chicago Fabrications specializes in custom furniture manufacturing using reclaimed materials.

We’ve come across some real gems in the past and are continually impressed by designers that manage to reinvent chairs, tables and more with some seriously striking designs. We are specializes in custom furniture manufacturing using reclaimed materials.

With these new style and more essential pieces, Chicago Fabrications enhances furniture with reclaimed wood and gives them stylish look.

From art to furniture, there can be a connection that plays vital role in moulding furniture’s. We considers shapes, new clean-lined silhouettes, color, and dimensions.

Our designer worked with the skillful team of engineers and artisans of Chicago Fabrications, where artistry and precision are applied to each piece, allowing the designer to create exquisite works of art for the home.

Did you know we have a 10,000 sf. plus warehouse of an extremely large wood inventory. All barn wood colors from red, grey, brown and everything in-between. We have quantity to match a whole project consistent. Don’t stop there we stock 7 different live edge species. Our woods come from the deep south, and some from the far north. We have a great selection. There’s access to huge beams too. There’s tin roofing, structural timber from old buildings, barrels and staves. Let’s not forget our sweet show room showcasing all our shelves mantels, barn doors and material samples. There’s a hug fish tank in the show room with a whole ocean reef living. It’s amazing to gaze into. Stop by and have the experience we designed for you.