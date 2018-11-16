Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2018 To 2025

Inductive loop vehicle detectors find its applications in car parking management, traffic management, railways, sliding security gates, drive-thru restaurants, security bollards, heavy duty rolling doors and car wash equipment activation.

The complete inductive loop vehicle detector system consists of a loop, loop wire and a detection unit. In case of vehicle detection, the loop is generally buried under the road and vehicle acts as a metal object, whose presence is responded in form of an audible tone.

The worldwide market for Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Marsh Products

Nortech Access Control Ltd

SWARCO AG

PROCON

Reno A&E

Gate Drive Solutions Ltd.

Omnitec Group

Gate Depot

Diamond Traffic Products

Ampetronic Ltd

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Saw Cut Loop

Performed Loop

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Traffic Management

Parking Management

Security Gates

Drive-thru Restaurants

Security Bollards

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector market.

Chapter 1, to describe Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector, with sales, revenue, and price of Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Inductive Loop Vehicle Detector sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

