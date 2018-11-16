Blogging for Gold: A to Z of Blogging

New Delhi, 16th November 2018: Famous Bollywood actor Anuj Tikku known for Shock Laga Laga series of Ads and movies like Rab Ne Bana De Jodi, No one kIlled Jessica, No Smoking, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai now lunches his second book titled Blogging for Gold.

This is an A to Z guide to blogging and is meant to educate budding amateur bloggers,hobbyist and social media experts on the art and technology behind blogging. Right from building a blog, creating content and then also marketing and monetizing your blog. The author shares tips on SEO level marketing, how to buy the right URL and how to analyze blog analytics data. The author talks about the art of storytelling and creating exciting characters for your blog stories.

“Blogging for Gold is my most genuine and authentic way of educating amateur and professional bloggers about the nuances, technology, backend infrastructure and the art of blogging. It has been over three years of travel blogging for me and I have learnt and read a hell of a lot of content.” Says 44-year-old Bollywood actor Anuj Tikku

This book is for those who want to start their career in blogging.With a very nominal price of Rs 99 this book is a steal. Now available on amazon.com, kindle , Google Play , Google Book’s and I book , it is a must read . The author pours all his blogging experience of building www.tikkustravelthon.in his own travel blog into this book.

About the Author

Anuj Tikku is a 44 year old Bollywood actor turned travel blogger who runs his own travel blog www.tikkustravelthon.in . He is also the author of the Book Survival on self-motivation, Blogging for gold is his second book. He is also a motivational speaker and has spoken in many blogging conferences. Anuj has an Engineering Degree from University of Manchester and a MBA Degree from IMT Ghaziabad.