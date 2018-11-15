MV Protection Relay Market by Type, Connected Load, End-User & Region – Global Forecast to 2023

RnR Market Research adds ‘MV Protection Relay Market’ to its store. This is a professional and depth research report on MV Protection Relay industry that would help to know the world’s major regional market conditions of MV Protection Relay industry, the main region including North American, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa etc.

MV Protection Relay Market is projected to reach USD 1,115 Million by 2023, from an estimated USD 860 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.33%. This can be attributed to the growth of the renewable industry and expansion of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks.

MV Protection Relay Market, By Connected Load

• Introduction

• Feeder Line

• Transformers

• Motors

• Others

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 27%, and Tier 3- 13%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

• By Region: North America- 40%, Asia Pacific- 21%, Europe-15%, Middle East& Africa-13%, and South America-11%

The major top key players in the global MV protection relay market, are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell (US), Eaton (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), SEL (US), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Terasaki (Japan), Powell Industries (US), Woodward (US), Solcon (Israel), and General Electric (US)

Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global MV protection relay market by type, connected load, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

