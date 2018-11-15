Extra 10% Off at Checkout and Everything Ships Free Now Available at Clocks Around the World

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

San Jose, Ca (November 14, 2018) – Wall clocks are not just meant for only time keeping as they can add style to the décor of a home and complement the design. Some of the clocks found at Clocks Around the World come in different sizes, designs, colors, and styles. Finding the right clock suitable for a particular décor is an easy task with Clocks Around the World. The Simpson Starkey 23″ wall clock is one of the most sought-after clocks in the store due to its intricate design. Introduced in 2007 by Timeworks clocks this aged brown -blue dial and cast brass accents clock with a Roman numeral with internal pendulum is the right choice for enhancing the design of a place.

With the November Special sale customers can get the Rocket Clock Pendulux which has a retro 1950’s dial to remind visitors of the olden days. Its sleek lines of polished aluminum and brass are another exceptional feature of this clock which makes it a must-have. Another option for non-rocket lovers is the beautifully designed Chronograph Black Trademark Time clock which was crafted by Trademark Time Co and weighs around 10Ibs.

As Christmas approaches a Christmas themed clock would be a great addition in achieving that Christmas feel. The Santa Clock MDallas Co has a vintage style and comes in various sizes suitable for any home. This Santa Claus wall clock is hand made with an artwork mounted on it. The clock hands are designed to match the vintage nature of the Clock and its artwork. For decorative purposes the Charlotta Clock is a decorative Wall Clock specially designed with fade resistant inks in the US and comes with a 3 years Warranty. Street clocks are also available like the Vintage Bellingham St Roman New Joseph Tyler Street Wall Clock which comes with A quality Giclee print that is adhered to its 1/2″ thick MDF wood base. For World War enthusiasts the Altimeter Black Table Clock Pendulux gets inspiration for its design from WWII aircraft altimeters and is shaped with a stout brass screws and rugged look. It is a must have desk clock and with the special offer it is affordable. All the items come with free shipping with varying delivery dates. For more info about these clocks and the November sale extra 10% off kindly visit www.clocksaroundtheworld.com so as not to miss this special November sales and get the right Clock for your house. To learn more about Clocks Around the World, to view the selection of exciting new designer wall clocks, or to browse its offering of high quality, decorative clocks, please visit the website, email iloveclocks@yahoo.com or call +1-866-916-7087.

About Clocks Around the World

Established October 2007, Clocks Around the World aims at ensuring that their customers are truly satisfied and come back for more. With their top-notch clocks inventory, they plan on becoming the best go-to store for beautiful handmade clocks in the USA. For customization of the clocks, kindly contact through mail for quality delivery.

