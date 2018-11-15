Explosive Trace Detection Market Applications, Revenue, Size, Type Forecast To 2025

15 Nov 2018: The global Explosive Trace Detection Market size is expected to value at USD 2.36 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in terrorist activities around the world, rise in the use of trace detectors for illegal arms and drug trafficking, and growing adoption by domestic law enforcement agencies. The use of explosive trace detectors offers enhanced capabilities such as an integrated global positioning system that allows consumers to locate position of object, and larger storage capacity to share critical information over communication channel. In addition, explosive trace detectors allow operators to view images of objects placed inside of closed box on the touchscreen-enabled LCD displays.

Globally, the explosive trace detection market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 10.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the explosive trace detection market. However, critical factors such as rising cost related to the deployment and repairs of explosive trace detectors, decline in the defense expenditure and saturation of such devices mainly in developed economies are significantly hampering growth of the market. Moreover, strict norms and guidelines for use of the security screening equipment are limiting market expansion in recent years. Yet, deployment of advanced methodologies similar to the real time three dimensional color images fueling progress of the explosive trace detection market in upcoming years. Explosive trace detectors consist of various feature similar to LED indicators, high intensity alarms, real time data monitoring, and longer life cycle of battery. Such functionalities create an impression of safety for individuals during travel or various activities.

The application of explosive trace detectors involves military and defense, domestic market stores, transportation services, and numerous other sectors. Explosive trace detectors offer important firmware updates on regular basis via internet in order to install excess of features and necessary upgradation to the software for better performance. Explosive trace detectors consist of touchscreen-based LCD displays to showcase necessary information about the placed object. Explosive trace detectors constitute a storage facility for storing and sharing real time data via web services on parodic basis.

Explosive trace detectors mainly utilized in various transportation services such as airlines, maritime commercial facilities, cargo facilities and access control stations for airlines and ports. The critical aim of the explosive trace detection devices is to interject and avoid illegal access of individual carrying explosives. Rising use of explosive trace detector is further extended to commercial sectors such as public concerts, malls and political rallies. The aim of these devices is to seize and detain individuals carrying such explosives in order to harm innocents.

Growing terrorist activities is leading to the adoption of explosive trace detectors mainly in custom facilities. The critical requirement of improving domestic security and limiting trafficking of explosives is allowing law agencies to integrate explosive trace detectors as primary defense mechanism. An explosive trace detection system is also used to identify the type of explosive by analyzing a trace of an explosive from the surface part of the examined object.

Various methodologies are implemented to carry out effective detection of explosives such as separation, selection, measurement, and display analysis and to formulate type of explosive. With recent technological advancement, detection of high power plastic explosives is also performed in a short duration of time. The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest technologies and presence of leading industry players. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the explosive trace detection market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing preference towards public safety and law administration.

The key players in the explosive trace detection industry are Autoclear Technologies, Smiths Detection Incorporations, American Science and Engineering Incorporations, FLIR Systems Incorporations, OSI Incorporations, Leidos Holdings Incorporations and Analogic Co.

