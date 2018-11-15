European Laboratory Informatics Market Worth USD 1,084.3 Million By 2024

Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company published a research report titled “European Laboratory Informatics Market by Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On-Premise, Cloud, Web), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F&B, Oil, Gas, Chemical) – Forecast to 2024″.

The European laboratory informatics market is expected to reach $1,084.3 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024. The life science industry and other research and industrial laboratories across European region are increasingly modernizing their approach and using laboratory informatics solutions for capturing, tracking, managing, and sharing their research and manufacturing data. Moreover, scientific advances in the fields of genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine exponentially increase the need for efficient data management. Laboratory informatics solutions are helping researchers and scientists seamlessly gather, store, retrieve, monitor, search, share, report and collaborate their work, thereby saving time and simplifying work procedures.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is increasingly being adopted in Europe as these solutions help to meet the broad range of scientific needs with their ability to provide a suitable environment that is easy to use across multiple disciplines. Moreover, factors such as technological advancements in LIMS, growing replacement of old legacy LIMS with COTS LIMS, and growing application of LIMS in biobanking, academic research institutes and CROs contributes to the largest share and fastest growth of LIMS market during the forecast period.

Scope of the report

Market by Product:

• Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

• Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)

• Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

• Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management System (CDMS)

• Laboratory Execution System (LES)

• Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

• Scientific Data Management System (SDMS)

Market by Mode of Delivery:

• On-premise solutions

• Cloud-based solutions

• Web-based solutions

Market by Component:

• Services

• Software

Market by End User:

• Life Sciences Industry

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Biobanks & Biorepositories

• Academic Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Labs

• Chemical Testing Laboratories

• Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

• Petrochemical and Oil & Gas Industries

• Others

Market by Geography:

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Benelux

• Nordics

• Rest of Europe

This research report analyzes the European region including Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordics and RoE. Laboratory automation in the European region is increasing on a large scale and this region has a number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries which use laboratory informatics systems for their end product manufacturing and research and development activities. Other factors responsible for the increasing adoption are advanced laboratory infrastructure, rising government funding for research activities, easy availability of laboratory informatics products and services, stringent regulatory requirements across industries, and strategic developments by key players in this region to improve product availability.

