SINTERCOM India Limited announces H1FY19 results

H1FY19 Highlights

• Revenues up 17% y‐o‐y to Rs. 42.31 Cr

• PAT up 47% y‐o‐y to Rs. 3.40 Cr

Mumbai, 14th November, 2018: SINTERCOM India Limited, a leading automotive sintered components manufacturer, has announced its financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2018.

H1FY19 performance overview

• Revenues from operations at Rs. 42.31 cr, y‐o‐y growth of 17%

• EBITDA at Rs. 9.62 crore; y‐o‐y growth of 13.3%

• PAT stood at Rs. 3.4 crore; y‐o‐y growth of 47%

• EPS for H1FY19 stood at Rs. 1.41 as compared to Rs. 1.21 for H1FY18

For the half year ended September 30, 2018:

Revenue from operations for the half year ended September 30, 2018 stood at Rs. 42.31 crore, a growth of 17% year on year (y‐o‐y). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in H1FY19 stood at Rs. 9.62 crore, up 13.3%.

The company reported a healthy increase of 47% in PAT to Rs. 3.4 crore for H1FY19, as compared to Rs. 2.32 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. The company’s H1FY19 PAT margin stood at a robust 8.05%, as compared to 6.41% in H1FY18.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jignesh Raval, Managing Director, SINTERCOM India Limited, said, “We delivered above industry revenue growth of 17% Y‐O‐Y in H1FY19 due to our strong footprint in the area of powertrain components. The key growth drivers were new products getting into SOP with launch of new vehicles by our customers. Also, majority of the new capex has been operational as of today.

We remain in a strong position to unlock long‐term value. The order book for the remaining half year of FY19 continues to remain strong. Our optimistic outlook is driven by acceleration in momentum in key areas of our product portfolio.

Expansion of product portfolio is key part of our strategy and will help strengthen our future prospects. We are exploring new product base in commercial vehicle segment and off road equipments. We have added new customer Suzuki Motor Corporation, Gujarat & INA Bearing India Pvt Ltd in the first half.

To conclude, I would like say that we will continue to do what we do the best by delivering innovative product solutions to our customer and drive the performance of the company.”