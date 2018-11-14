Seamless Steel Pipe as The First Choise for Gas Pressure Pipelines

The main way of cold-drawn tube is core rod drawing, short core rod drawing, long core rod Pulling and swimming mandrel drawing, etc. In the stable drawing stage, the whole process manufacturing process has made major breakthroughs in improving steel cleanliness control and improving stainless steel seamless steel pipes billet, which has greatly improved the steel cleanliness and completely solved the hot work and easy cracking. Technical problems such as seamless steel tube mixing. The external force and stress state exerted on the deformation zone by various drawing methods. When the tube is pulled, the force is the tensile force applied to the hammer head. After the tube leaves the deformation zone, the tensile stress is exerted on the tube body, and the stress is drawn.

The force of cold-drawn precision tube is the stress state of the metal in the tension and the two-direction pressure during tension and deformation, which is the basic mechanical characteristic of the process of extubation deformation. The stress state in which the two-way pressure is always applied reduces the deformation resistance of the metal, and the plasticity of the metal is also lowered due to the tensile stress. Therefore, it is difficult to draw low-plasticity metals or work hardened metals.

China seamless pipe network today information: during the process of extubation, the cold drawn precision pipe is in a stress state of one-way pull and two-way pressure. In order to establish the drawing process and prevent the unplugging, the drawing stress must be less than the yield limit of the pipe after drawing. Generally, the diameter of the pipe has been slightly reduced before the pipe starts to contact the die wall, and the wall thickness has increased slightly. After the pipe leaves the deformation, the diameter continues to decrease somewhat, and the wall thickness is also somewhat reduced. In the production of hollow diameter pipe diameter D1. It is often slightly smaller than the diameter of the sizing hole.

1. The supply of steel is in short supply

China’s steel production has increased, but the market demand for steel is too large, which leads to the shortage of steel, and steel is the main material for making high-precision stainless steel tubes. The shortage of steel leads to the shortage of precision tubes. We know that the market is on demand for precision tubes is increasing, and in this case, the price of precision has risen.

2, Different models of high precision stainless steel tube shortage

There are different types of precision tubes, and the materials are also different. Standing materials: 10#, 20#, 35#, 45#, 16Mn, 20Cr, 40Cr, Gcr15, etc. Different types of precision tubes of different materials may have different uses. There are many requirements for different types of precision tubes on the market. Therefore, it is inevitable that a certain type of precision tube will appear, and there will be a shortage in a certain period of time, thereby increasing the price.

3, High-precision stainless steel pipe quality requirements

From a certain point of view, if the high-precision stainless steel pipe supplied in the market can meet the actual market demand, the price will not increase much. As the precision pipe industry matures, the precision pipe inspection becomes strict, and the precision pipe of the quality requirements have been improved. Many enterprises have to improve the production process and improve the production technology in order to ensure the quality of the products. This invisibly increases the production cost of the products. Therefore, the increase in the added value leads to the price increase.

The huge fluctuation of the price of high-precision stainless steel pipe is not conducive to the stable development of the entire precision pipe industry. It is also unfavorable for enterprises. Although the company increases revenue in a short period of time, in the long run, the unstable price will further improve the urban ambient air quality. And the living conditions of residents and the promotion of the use of clean energy, the local municipal governments will take the work of “coal to gas (village to village)” in the towns and towns of the towns and surrounding areas as a major environmental protection project, people’s livelihood project and civilized project. Organization, full progress. The government has put forward clear requirements for the construction of “coal to gas (village to village)” and the ventilation villages. The “coal to gas” work has been carried out in many places in Hebei Province. It is recommended to use welded steel pipe (non-galvanized) for the connection of the ground pressure medium gas pipe and the outdoor overhead laying gas pipe with a nominal diameter larger than DN50 (the connection to the household branch pipe). The connection method is welded connection. In order to ensure the safe operation of the pipeline when the medium-pressure pipeline must be laid overhead, the seamless steel pipe should be used, and the connection method is welded connection. It is not conducive to the development of enterprises, maintaining the stability of the industry’s prices, the need for the coordination of precision management companies, but also the need for reasonable policy measures.