Industrial Tapes Market – Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2024

Industrial Tapes Market: Overview

Industrial tapes are used for binding purpose in various industrial operations. Industrial tapes offer high level of adhesive strength compared to normal tapes which are used in everyday life. Heavy materials and spare parts cannot be attached using normal tapes as these materials require high level of adhesive bonding. Industrial tapes are used for attaching various components such as cushions, foams and lighting fixtures. Bonding operations such as concrete bonding, glass bonding and floor bonding are carried out using industrial tapes. Also, industrial tapes are finding increasing adoption in operations such as vehicle assembly, electronic components assembly, heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) operations, insulation and packaging. Industrial tapes are increasingly used for permanent or temporary assembly and fabrication of products and components.

Further, industrial tapes are water resistant and shock resistant for specific operations such as electrical equipment manufacturing. Industrial tapes can be used in harsh conditions such as extremely high and cold temperatures, ultraviolet light and solvents.

Industrial Tapes Market: Trends and Opportunities

Demand for commodities and appliances is increasing which is the key driving factor for the growth of the industrial tapes market. Industrial tapes are increasingly used for manufacturing and assembly of commodities and appliances. Growth of the automobile industry is also driving the industrial tapes market. Automobile manufacturing requires adhesive tapes for attaching purpose during various operations such as trim panel attachment, airbag cover attachment and wall headliner attachment. Moreover, tapes improve the overall appearance of the end product by hiding the joints between two parts. Innovations and technological advancements have helped industrial tapes to serve more markets such as construction and aerospace with increasing adhesive strength. Governmental and environmental rules and regulations are getting tougher to protect the nature. Industrial tape manufacturers must control the emissions of volatile organic content (VOC) during manufacturing. This is proving to be the restraining factor for the industrial tapes market. Producing industrial tapes with reduced VOC emissions is a challenge for manufacturers. However, manufacturers are using water-based technology rather than solvent based technology to minimize the emissions. Water-based technology is accepted worldwide and provides a safer work environment with reduced chances of hazards. Materials such as acrylics and natural rubber are used in water-based technology.

Industrial Tapes Market: Segmentation and Competitive Dynamics

Industrial tapes market can be divided into various segments according to the product type such as filament tape, aluminum tape, duct tape, adhesive transfer tapes and others (single sided and double sided). Further, industrial tapes market can be divided into distinct segments accord

