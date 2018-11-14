Healthcare Quality Management Market 2023 will reach to USD 3,698.1 million

Quality Management In Healthcare Market By Software (BI, Analytics, Reporting, Performance Improvements), Mode Of Delivery (Cloud, Web, On Premise), Application (Data, Risk Management) & End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Care, Payor) – Global Forecast To 2023

Global quality management in the healthcare market is expected to reach USD 3,698.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Quality management in healthcare market is differentiated by advance technological to keep pace with the changing industry needs. The growth of this market is fueled by the government initiatives to improve patient outcomes, patient safety, rising unstructured data in healthcare, rising geriatric population & burden of chronic diseases, improving health IT infrastructure, and shift towards value-based reimbursements.

Healthcare data is not only growing exponentially in terms of volume, but also rapidly increasing in terms of complexity, sources, and applications. This has led to the development of advanced solutions such as analytics, population health management tools and quality management solutions to help healthcare providers, payers and ACOs to turn raw data into actionable insights, take data-driven decisions, and improve quality of care while reducing avoidable costs.

Scope of the Report –

Market by Software Type:

• Business Intelligence & Analytics

• Physician Quality Reporting Solutions

• Clinical Risk Management Solutions

• Provider Performance Improvement Solutions

Market by Mode of Delivery:

• Web-& Cloud-based solutions

• On-premise solutions

Market by Application:

• Data Management

• Data Processing & Analysis

• Unstructured Data Abstraction

• Report Generation & Regulatory Submission

Market by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Healthcare Payers

• Government bodies& Others

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share in the global quality management in the healthcare market in 2017. This is due to well-established healthcare system in the region, higher acceptance of advanced technologies, the execution of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the U.S., advancing IT & big data capabilities, stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare quality reporting, shift from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursements, and presence of many key players in this region.

