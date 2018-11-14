Cotton Global Market Industry News, Applications and Trends

Cotton Global Market Size:

The global cotton market was valued at $63.6 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $43.7 billion or 68.8% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $25 billion or 39.4% of the global cotton market.

Cotton Global Market Overview:

The demand for mercerized cotton is increasing significantly in the end-user industries. The mercerized cotton has improved tensile strength, shiny appearance, advanced water absorbing properties, dimensional stability of cotton, and dye ability are key demand drivers for mercerized cotton in many countries. North America and Europe are making huge investments in R&D activities in order to reduce manufacturing cost of the product and expand the application array of mercerized cotton.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-third of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for more than one-third of the global cotton market.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cotton-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, non-woven fabrics are gaining traction in many countries due to the properties and the cost benefits it offers. This growth is mainly driven by the ease of customization, attractiveness, durability, weight, ventilation, disinfectant-carrying and filtration capacity and cost. Non-woven fabrics are manufactured via mechanical, thermal or chemical methods by entangling and bonding fibers, but not by weaving them. Examples of non-woven fabrics include diapers, medical dressings, household wipes, disposable protective clothing, automobile headliners and carpets.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=124&type=smp

Weiqiao Textile Company was the largest player in the cotton global market.

The cotton fabrics market comprises companies engaged in the weaving or braiding of cotton fabrics. These are made from a soft, fluffy staple fiber, cotton grows in a boll around the seeds of the plant. These fibers are usually woven or knit into fabric by means of the two most common methods – plain weaves & twill weaves.

Cotton Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company