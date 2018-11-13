Refrigeration Compressor Market Expected to Gain Huge Growth During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

13th November 2018 – The global Refrigeration Compressor Market, On the basis of type, is segmented as reciprocating compressor and rotary compressor. Refrigerant is any substance that acts as a cooling medium through heat extraction from another body or substance. Refrigeration takes place under several conditions and are termed accordingly. For instance, in a closed cycle vapor compression, absorption systems, air cycle refrigeration systems the refrigerant is a fluid undergoing frequent changes. And in a thermoelectric condition the current with electrons is treated as a refrigerant.

Under normal conditions refrigerants are those who undergo condensation and evaporation i.e. compression and absorptions systems. Further, compressor is heart of any vapor compression system. Earlier, compressors were hand operated but later they were driven by steam engines. Hence, the compressor technology has undergone sea changes in the past years.

Commercially, compressors are available for different applications ranging from small hermetic reciprocating &rotary compressors for heavy industries and commercial refrigeration and air conditioning applications. Other types such as linear compressors, trochoidal compressors, and acoustic compressors are being introduced in air conditioning applications and refrigeration. Hermetic compressors are developed to address the refrigerant leakage problems with the open type of compressors.

Therefore, by removing the refrigerant leakage, the hermetic compressor based systems are produced as maintenance free. Hermetic compressors are not suitable for large capacity systems as they are less serviceable offering low energy efficiency which makes compressor and motor cooling difficult.

Technically, compressor manufacturers recommend using their standards to check a compressor’s operation. These standards store data to inspect the compressor’s capacity based on pressures and temperatures, voltage and amperage under several conditions. By adhering to manufacturer’s information it absolutely verifies the compression operations as it must be. On the other hand, if it does not work according to the indications and standards, then it is certain it has some problems in functioning. On the basis of applications, the refrigeration compressor market is segmented into domestic, commercial, small commercial, food preservation, sports, air conditioning, food & chemical manufacturing, equipment cooling, logistics & transportation.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Emerson

GMCC

Huayi Compressor

Huangshi Dongbei

Landa

Embraco

Panasonic

Secop

LG

HITACHI

Qianjiang Compressor

Shanghai Highly

Bitzer and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Reciprocating Compressor

Rotary Compressor

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Domestic

Small commercial

Commercial

Key Stakeholders

Refrigeration Compressor Manufacturers

Refrigeration Compressor Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Refrigeration Compressor Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

