Dynamic Landscape of Global Oil and LPG Tanker and LNG Carrier Market Outlook: Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘H2 2017 Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Review – COSCO Shipping Leads in Planned Crude Oil Tanker Additions’ states that across the globe, 70 tankers and carriers were announced in H2 2017, out of which 58 are of crude tankers, four are LNG carriers and eight are registered for LPG tankers. Whereas, an oil tankers is also known as petroleum tankers which are designed as a ship for the transportation of oil or its products in a large quantity. Crude tankers shifts large quantity of unrefined crude oil from its point of extraction to refineries. The oil tankers are often classified by their measurement as well as their employment. Moreover, a LNG carriers are shaped likely as ships but carried tanks therefore, LNG carrier is a ship of tanks or a tank ship which is majorly used for transporting the LNG. With the growing market of LNG, the fleet of LNG carriers pursues to observe a rapid growth.

The COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co., Ltd controlled in terms of deadweight tonnage of planned crude tankers announced in H2 2017. For instance, Dynagas Ltd. And Sovcomflot are the top operators in terms of planned LNG storage capacity additions. In terms of LPG, Vitol Holding would add the strongest LPG tanker ability in H2 2017. Moreover, the key players are obtaining the most up to date information which is available on the planned oil tanker, LNG carriers and LPG tankers globally for acquiring the highest share by fulfilling the demand of the potential buyers or any other industries. Moreover, the LPG tankers often carry some other gases which includes propylene, ammonia and vinyl chloride. The list of cargo for a LPG carrier stipulates what type of cargoes vessel shall be manufactured. Meanwhile, practically all the LPG carries can handle LPG, propylene, VCM and ammonia.

With the effective applications and classification of the tankers the key players are facilitating the decision making on the basis of strong global tankers data for attaining the effective share across the globe. Moreover, with the exception of the pipeline, the tanker is the most cost-effective way to move oil and gas in the recent trend. The developed regions are dominating the effective share across the globe such as Western Asia, North Africa, Caribbean, Western Africa and several others. Meanwhile, the underdeveloped regions are also showing the effective potential for accounting the handsome amount of share around the world.

The COSCO Group is a Chinese states-owned shipping and logistics services provider company which has its headquarters in Ocean Plaza in the Xichen District in Beijing and owns effective number of ships with dry bulk vessels and tanker fleet vessels. It is the highest dry bulk carrier in China (Asia Pacific region) and one of the largest dry bulk shipping modifier across the globe. Therefore, in the coming years, it is expected that the market of tankers will grow more actively over the near future.

