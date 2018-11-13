Automotive Robotics Market 2018 Global Size, Share, Key Country Analysis, Growth Factors, Competitive Review, And Regional Forecast To 2022

Automotive Robotics Market 2018

Automotive Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Robotics Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Automotive Robotics Market Information by Product Type (SCARA Robot, Articulated Robot, and Cartesian Robot), by Type (Hardware, Software, and Service), by Application (Gripping, Stamping, Welding, Painting, Assembly, and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Table of Contents

REPORT PROLOGUE INTRODUCTION RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MARKET DYNAMICS AUTOMOTIVE ROBOTICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE AUTOMOTIVE ROBOTICS MARKET, BY TYPE AUTOMOTIVE ROBOTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AUTOMOTIVE ROBOTICS MARKET, BY REGION COMPANY LANDSCAPE COMPANY PROFILE MRFR CONCLUSION APPENDIX

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Automotive Robotics Market: By Product Type, 2014-2022

Table 2 SCARA Robot: Automotive Robotics Market, By Region, 2014-2022

Table 3 Articulated Robot: Automotive Robotics Market, By Region, 2014-2022

Table 4 Cartesian: Automotive Robotics Market, By Region, 2014-2022

Table 5 Global Automotive Robotics Market: By Type, 2014-2022

Market Scenario

Automotive robotics system is used to assist the manufacturing process in the automotive industries such as assembling, welding, cutting, dispensing, painting and others. The usage of the automotive robotics in the manufacturing process helps reducing the operational cost as it helps improve quality & operational flexibility, decrease production & manufacturing errors, and also reduce wastage of the raw material. Moreover, Increased concerns for labor safety, the adoption of automation to ensure quality production, and to meet market demand on time are the main drivers which is expected to contribute in the growth of the automotive robotics market. The global automotive robotics market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 10% from 2016 to 2022.

The Key Players of Global Automotive Robotics Market Report Include:

ABB Group, Comau SpA, Denso Wave Incorporated, Dürr AG, Fanuc Corporation, Harmonic Drive System, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics), Nabtesco Motion Control, Inc., and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Automotive Robotics Market – Segmentation

The Global Automotive Robotics Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Type: Comprises SCARA Robot, Articulated Robot, and Cartesian Robot.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Gripping, Stamping, Welding, Painting, Assembly, and Others

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Hardware, Software, and Service

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The report for Global Automotive Robotics Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

…….Continued

