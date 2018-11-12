Structural Core Materials Industry Analysis By Production, Revenue, Consumption, Application To 2025

12 Nov 2018: The Global Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2025 The Structural Core Materials are combined into composite materials, which are used extensively in construction, civil infrastructure, aircraft, automotive, corrosion-resistant equipment industries and military. The composite material is manufactured by mixing two or more materials that possess unique properties. These composites are categorized into two: sandwich panels and laminates. A Laminate Panel is kind of factory-made timber made from wood veneer or thin sheets of substrates which is comparable to the extensively used plywood. The structural core materials market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period due to the growth in demand of Structural Core Materials in the wind energy sector.

Core is a layer that is sparse but is strongly filled with material between two faces in a structural composite. The core maintains the thin skin or faces in their respective positions by avoiding them from folding or colliding outward or inward. The stiffness of structural composite is based on the thickness of the used core. The materials which can be combined into structural core are carbon, aluminum, and paper. Some of the structural cores that are easily accessible from the market are foam, honeycomb, and balsa. The honeycomb is the most common type after foam and balsa. The honeycomb is available in the forms like nomex honeycomb, thermoplastic honeycomb, and aluminum honeycomb. Other types of foams comprise PVC foam, polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, and polymethyl metacrylamide foam. A perfect Structural Core Material include qualities like stiffness, light in weight, strength, and dampening of vibration or noise.

The type of structural core material is determined according to the application nature. It is then integrated into the structural composite. Structural Core Materials are used in the manufacturing of air bags in automobiles, safety gears like bulletproof jackets, the electronic circuit boards, communication antenna, rocket components, aircraft and missiles. Different industries are lately becoming aware of the Structural Core Materials and are accepting them over solid laminates. The growing composite uses in the aerospace sector along with the increasing popularity of PET foams across various end users are predicted to boost Structural Core Materials Market growth in the coming years.

The Structural Core Material Market is categorized on the grounds of product type, outer skin type, and by end-use industry. On the grounds of type, the market is divided into foam, Balsa and honeycomb. On the grounds of outer skin type, the market is divided into GFRP, CFRP, NFRP, and others. On the grounds of end-use industry, the market is divided into Aerospace, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, Construction, etc.

North America employs a wide number of Structural Core Materials in the aerospace businesses. Some leading economies in Asia Pacific manufacture automobiles and the spare parts. Hence, this market is expected to grow with a consistent speed in the coming years. Also the well-established marine industry in China is forecasted to dominate the market largely from Asia Pacific. Europe is also predicted to contribute to the growth of Structural Core Material Industry due to the extensive demand from the end user sectors like aerospace, automotive, and defense equipment. Middle East and Africa hold large presence of the electronics and automotive industries which is estimated to boost the Structural Core Materials Industry

Some of the key market players profiled in the article are Schweiter Technologies, Diab Group, Hexcel Corporation, Euro Composites, Evonik Industries Gurit Holding, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., The Gill Corporation, Plascore Incorporated, and Armacell International,.

