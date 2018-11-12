Mammography Systems Market Report 2018: Players, Countries, Type and Application, Global and Regional Forecast To 2025

A research study titled, “Mammography Systems Market by Product Type, Technology, and End User – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the mammography systems market is projected to be around $3 billion by 2025.

Mammography Systems Market Industry Trend Analysis:

The mammography systems market is expected to be around $3 billion by 2025. Increasing incidences of breast cancer and other related diseases, rising awareness about preventive screenings for breast cancer, increase in number of breast imaging procedures, and growing popularity of 3D mammography systems are the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography systems market. For instance, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Cancer Institute, in 2014, in U.S., 236,968 women and 2,141 men were diagnosed with breast cancer. Moreover, government initiatives such as awareness programs and increased investments and funds for developing advanced imaging modalities will further contribute to the growth of this market.

Mammography Systems Market Regional Outlook 2018:

Asia-Pacific will show high market potential during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing disposable income, and increasing patient awareness regarding breast cancer imaging. In addition to this, rising geriatric population and high target population will further contribute to the market growth. In 2016, Japan held a major share of the Asia-Pacific mammography systems market.

Mammography Systems Market Competitive Analysis

Product development and commercialization is the key strategy adopted by the major players in the global mammography systems market. For instance, in March 2016, GE Healthcare launched Senographe Pristina Mammography System. This system offer manual adjustment of the degree of breast compression and reduce discomfort. This product launch helped the company to enhance their mammography system portfolio. Likewise, in April 2016, Planmed Oy received CE mark for its 3D digital breast tomosynthesis system and Planmed Clarity 2D full field digital mammography system. These systems are helpful for diagnosis in patients with denser breast tissue. Thus, the introduction of technologically advanced products will help the companies to maintain their leading position in the industry.

The major players operating in the mammography systems market are Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (recently acquired by Canon Inc.), Konica Minolta, Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Planmed Oy.

Mammography Systems Market Opportunities:

Increasing population and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China will provide opportunities for the global mammography market. According to WHO, in 2014, the healthcare expenditures of India and China were 4.7 and 5.5 respectively. Additionally, introduction of technologically advanced products in the developing countries will also offer good growth opportunities for the market players.

Mammography Systems Market Segmentation:

Mammography Systems Market By Product Type:

Digital Mammography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

Analog Mammography Systems

Mammography Systems Market By Technology:

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

2D and 3D Mammography

Mammography Systems Market By End User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Inpatient Settings

