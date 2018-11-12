ISUZU introduces ‘Jonty Rhodes Limited 30’ package for V-Cross customers

Isuzu Motors India introduced ‘Jonty Rhodes Limited 30’ package for its Lifestyle and Adventure Utility Vehicle – V-Cross. Only 30 privileged V-Cross customers will have a chance to own the package with exclusive sporty accessories, once in a lifetime experiences with ISUZU India’s lifestyle ambassador, Jonty Rhodes’ and a complementary entry to the ‘iV-League’ adventure drive event. The ‘Limited 30’ package will be available to existing and potential customers of V-Cross at a special price of Rs.1.99 lakhs on a first-come, first-serve basis, applicable till stock lasts.

The exclusive sporty accessories, specially designed for the Standard Variant of the V-Cross, include Body Graphics with Jonty’s signature & ‘Limited 30’ emblem, front & rear skirts, deck bed-liner, sporty black faux leather seat cover embroidered with Jonty’s signature, add-on skid plate, door visors, B-pillar sash-tape, courtesy lamps, illuminated rocker-plates, front foot-well illumination, door garnish lights and special carpet mats.

The package will be fitted by ISUZU authorised dealer technicians. For more information on the package and terms & conditions, visit the nearest ISUZU authorised outlet.

ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross:

The ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross is India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle, and caters to those SUV buyers who seek adventure and want to stand out among their peers. The V-Cross comes with a highly capable 4WD, modern SUV features and a large deck. Available in High and Standard grade variants, the V-Cross High-grade variant comes with additional features such as – Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control System (TCS), Auto Cruise Control, Daytime running lamps (DRL), LED Tail lights, Rear view camera, 2-Din touchscreen entertainment system and Side-step. Awarded as the ‘Lifestyle Vehicle of the Year’ by BBC TopGear and CNBC-TV18 Overdrive magazines, the V-Cross has carved a niche in the Indian utility vehicle space. The V-Cross is available in exciting colour options – Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White.

About Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Limited, Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan is a global manufacturer of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and diesel engines. With operations in 25 countries, selling in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company is a leader in pick-ups and utility vehicles in many markets. The company manufactures and sells over 6 lakh units annually, across the world.

Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, was established in August 2012. Headquartered in Chennai, the company sells the popular ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross – India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle and the ISUZU mu-X, premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicle segment and variants of ISUZU D-MAX pick-ups for the commercial segment. ISUZU vehicles are known for their reliability and performance around the world. Renowned the world-over, ISUZU vehicles are gaining huge significance in the Indian market as well, thanks to the ‘value proposition’ it offers the customers.

Isuzu Motors India manufactures these products at its new manufacturing plant in Sri City, spread over an area of 107 acres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016, with strong focus on quality and commitment to Indian market. Isuzu Motors India began its vehicle production with high levels of localisation at Start of Production (SoP) and aims to increase it in future.

The company has dedicated dealer touch-points, conveniently located in 40 locations across the country. For more information on the company, and its products/services, please visit – www.isuzu.in