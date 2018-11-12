Infrared Sensors Market Outlook 2018: Industry Insights, Top Companies Analysis, Business Overview and Upcoming Trends Forecast by 2023

Infrared Sensors Market By Working Mechanism, Technology, Wavelength, And End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023

Infrared Sensors Market Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Infrared Sensors Market was worth USD 230.45 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 532.81 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.76% during the forecast period. An infrared sensor is an electronic instrument which is utilized to detect specific aspects of its surroundings by emanating as well as distinguishing infrared radiation. Infrared sensors are additionally fit for estimating the Heat being transmitted by an object and recognizing movement. Due to Various Technological Advancements the modern day Infrared sensors have become more light & compact and also has become more affordable due to declining prices. These sensors find a wide range of applications in security, military, automation and other industries. Due to increasing the demand for infrared sensors from all over the world the market is foreseen to grow substantially.

Infrared Sensors Market Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

According to the region, the Infrared Sensors Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market in terms of size & value and also has registered highest CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate). This has confirmed APAC’s dominance in the forecast period in the IR sensor Market. The North-America region has the second largest share in the market followed by Europe. These market will experience growths during the forecast period owing to high demand from end-user industries due to various activities which make use of IR sensors going on in this region.

Infrared Sensors Market Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Raytheon Company, Honeywell International Inc., Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Omron Incorporation, Sofradir, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonic K.K., FLIR Systems Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Infra Tec GmbH. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Infrared Sensors Market is segmented as follows:

Infrared Sensors Market By Working Mechanism:

Active

Passive

Infrared Sensors Market By Technology:

Cooled

Uncooled

Infrared Sensors Market By Wavelength:

Short

Medium

Long

Infrared Sensors Market By End User:

Temperature Measurement

People and Motion Sensing

Industrial

Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging

Smart Home

Military and Defence

Automotive

Others

