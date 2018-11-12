Fruitbowl Digital Is The Agency Of Record For A&O Realty

A&O Realty Awards Its Communication Mandate To Fruitbowl Digital

From its Mumbai office, the multi-service agency will handle the marketing & communication strategy, media planning & buying, creative for digital and offline advertising, and social media presence.

Mumbai, 12th Nov 2018: A&O Realty, one of Mumbai’s leading real estate developers, that aims to redefine urban lifestyle and living, has entrusted its mandate to Fruitbowl Digital after a competitive multi-agency pitch which included two undisclosed finalists.

The 360-degree directive will include site branding, creative and media strategy, social media, SEO, ORM, mobile and content marketing, and search engine marketing (SEM) across digital platforms, for existing and upcoming projects across Mumbai, including f.Residences Ghatkopar, f.Residences Malad, Bellevue, Palazzio, Excellenté and Eminenté.

Commenting on the association, Rahul Patel, Director, A&O Realty said, “When they came to us, they brought some ideas that we had never even thought of, and the confidence to execute the ones that we already had in mind. Their fresh perspective towards what real estate communication can be, is definitely helping us stand out in an industry where the competition is never sparse.”

“We want to have conversations beyond elevation, carpet size, and cost per square foot. We want future home-owners to see, imagine, and live the experiences that the brand promises and delivers time and again,” says, Dedeepya Reddy, Co-Founder, Fruitbowl Digital. “The average Indian homebuyer has evolved. In our current world of communication clutter, you can’t sell to them; you have to grab their attention. In the time that you read this article, at least 2 more real estate ads will have found a space in Mumbai. Our city is plastered with them but how many do you really remember?”