Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market: (2018-2023)”, Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market:(2018-2023) By End-User (Packaging,Textiles, Consumer goods, Biomedical Engineering & Healthcare, Lamination,Biomedical, Transportation and Others); By Geography-Forecast(2018-2023), the market is driven by the increased utilization in applications such as packaging, biomedical equipment, automobiles, and others.

Asia Pacific expected to dominate the Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market with a share of 52% by 2023, of nearly 50% in 2017 followed by the Americas and Europe. In China, the growth of the market is driven by growing urbanization, shift in chain values, and environmental awareness. The growth of the automotive coatings and construction industries has increased the consumption of ethylene copolymers. In India, the higher plastic and rubber consumption propels the growth of the Acrylic market in the Asia Pacific.

The growth of ethylene acrylic acid copolymer in North America is driven by dominant end-user industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, automotive, paint chemicals, and transportation.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

The packaging application is expected to be the largest segment in the Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market during the forecast period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. Ethylene Methyl Acylate is used as a packaging material for plastic bags, food packaging, films, and containers. This is due to its improved barrier capabilities against oxygen. Methacrylate polymer is also another alternative available to other copolymers and plastics for use in the packaging industry.

EMA copolymer has a higher thermal stability compared to other ethylene copolymers. This has resulted in a growing demand for EMA in the food packaging sector.

To Access/Purchase the full report, please browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/9595/ethylene-methyl-acrylate-market-research-analysis-report.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• Since Ethylene Methyl Acrylate is used in packaging films and creation of lids for bottles and tubes, it is considered as an important component in the packaging industry. The propylene-based sealant layers can be peeled and reused due to EMA.

• Ethylene Methyl Acrylate is used in cable compounds which offers moisture protection to power transmission and telecommunication cables.

• The influx of investments in the future provides opportunities for power cables and the demand for their accessories. Developing countries are investing heavily in their generation, transmission, and distribution, which offer opportunities for the cable compound. This elevates the demand for EMA.

Key players of the Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market

Dupont manufactures Ethylene Methacrylic acid in segments like packaging and transportation.

Arekma established in 2004 produces LOTRYL 24MA02 which is used in applications like flexible film, polyesters modification, masterbatch carrier resin, and cable compounds. ExxonMobil produces Optema TC which is used for disposable gloves, hospital drapes, upholstery film, and others. Westlake Chemicals manufactures EMAC resins which are highly compatible and offer adhesion to substrates. A Schulman manufactures ICORENE which has a range of thermoplastic powders that are developed for various industries.

Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market is segmented as below

Ethylene Methyl acts as an alternative to other copolymers and plastics for usage in the packaging industry.

A. Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market By Application

1. Packaging and Non Packaging

2. Consumer Goods

3. Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare

4. Transportation

5. Textiles

6. Lamination

7. Others

B. Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market By Geography ( Covers 12+ countries)

C. Ethylene Methyle Acrylate Market By Entropy

Companies Cited and Interviewed

A. SCHULMAN

1. EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

2. BORICA

3. ARKEMA SA

4. MARCO POLO INTERNATIONAL

5. WESTLAKE CHEMICALS

6. Dupont

7. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

8. KEENEYES INDUSTRIAL CORP.

9. KOWA COMPANY

10. Company 11

11. Company 12

12. Company 13

13. Company 14

14. Company 15+

What can you expect from the report?

The Ethylene Methyl Acrylate Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country-level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End-user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.