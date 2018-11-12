Emergence Of Robot-Assisted Eye Surgery

The use of robotic systems in the field of ophthalmology is increasing. Conventional ophthalmic surgeries are generally performed with a high magnification with a three-dimensional view through a surgical microscope and precise manipulations are made using delicate handheld instruments to minimize collateral damages. Robot-assisted surgeries are attractive in these cases and allow surgeons to perform complex eye operations with improved precision, amplified scale of motion, reduced tremor, task automation and flexibility. For instance, mechatronics and control laboratory and the Jules stein eye institute collaboratively developed intraocular robotic interventional and surgical system (IRISS) which is capable of performing both anterior and posterior segment intraocular surgery. This system consists of master surgical manipulators to manipulate two surgical instruments simultaneously through tiny ocular incisions and microscope mounted cameras for 3-D teleoperated surgical visualization. Preceyes BV also developed PRECEYES Surgical System to perform robot-assisted operation inside the eye.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE OPHTHALMIC DEVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $38 BILLION IN 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ophthalmic devices market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, drug secreting contact lens are being developing to provide more effective treatment for patients struggling with difficult to self-administer and imprecise eye drops. Many eye conditions are treated with eye drops. But they do not work very well for more severe eye diseases such as corneal ulcers, glaucoma and chronic dry-eye, one of the many challenges of eye drops include very little amount of drug may actually pass through the cornea to reach eye and they will eventually enter into the blood stream. Drug-dispensing contacts overcome these problems and deliver the drug gradually into the eye which could improve treatment outcomes. For instance, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital collaboratively developed a new drug-dispensing contact lens that can deliver glaucoma medication. Drug-eluting contact lenses are under investigation and so far, been tested only on an animal model.

Essilor International was the largest company in the ophthalmic devices market in 2017, with revenues of $7.9 billion in 2016. Essilor’s growth strategy aims to strengthen its presence in fast-growing countries, particularly through targeted acquisitions as well as developing new business models to make visual health accessible to a large proportion of population. In 2015, the company was involved in 19 new acquisitions and partnerships mainly in corrective lenses, sun wear and online.

Ophthalmic devices are an aid in the diagnosis, monitoring, surgery and treatment of various eye related diseases such as cataract, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment or tear, eye infections, dry eye syndrome and others. Companies in this ophthalmic device market engage in the manufacturing of a wide range of products such as contact lenses, glasses, intraocular lenses, diagnostics, retinal implants, stents, oculoplastics, lasers, surgical instruments and solutions.

