Military Imaging System Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Military Imaging System Market by Type (Thermal, Hyperspectral, & Multispectral), Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, Detection, Others), Platform (Man Portable & Vehicle Mounted), and Region–Forecast Till 2023.

The military imaging system is a technique that can capture high-resolution 3-D images from longer distances than conventional optical systems. It is used to improve the visibility and enhance the clarity of objects, even in dark environmental conditions, with the help of infrared light. Moreover, increasing the use of these systems for border patrolling and security and the introduction of high definition imaging technologies would significantly drive the market. The emergence of a variety of radar, optronic, and IR sensors to guide gunfire is expected to improve the effectiveness and accuracy of gunfire. However, there are some shortcomings in the operating performance of the military imaging systems, such as their efficiency during extreme weather conditions, difficulty in the manufacturing of high-resolution cameras, and the increased usage of smokescreen technologies.

In the early 60s, the emergence of real-time imaging technology started becoming prominent. The imaging system is capable of scanning broad areas and are a good choice to use aboard aircraft or in satellite devices. Some of the greatest advances in imaging systems have occurred in defense systems. One such advanced technology used in military imaging system is forward looking infrared or FLIR technology, which originated as a sensor system for fighter aircraft.

The factors responsible for the growth of the military imaging system market are the increase in the use of selective catalytic reduction technology, stringent government regulations for the use of diesel exhaust fluid, and increase in production of vehicles. The significant technological development in the military imaging system market has resulted in reduced operational and capital costs. For instance, Teledyne Scientific & Imaging LLC signed a contract with French Space Agency to provide infrared detectors and electronics for the European Space Agency (ESA) JUICE mission to Jupiter. Similarly, L3 Technologies signed a contract worth USD150 million to provide night vision equipment with next-generation accuracy, including L3’s binocular night vision goggles, holographic weapon sights, light weapon thermal sights, and advanced target pointer illuminator aiming lasers.

Furthermore, one of the main uses of the military imaging system is in the aviation industry to locate and identify a target. Military imaging system, combined with radar sensors, is a component of an airborne monitoring system for locating an active runway as well as nearby ground traffic when normal visibility is reduced by meteorological conditions or darkness. For instance, Raytheon signed a contract with the U.S. Navy to conduct a Shared Reconnaissance Pod (SHARP) target cueing system program. The enhanced capability will significantly increase the effectiveness of the SHARP system and reduce the workload of image analysts. With the target cueing system upgrade, the tactical imaging system would deliver more information to the image analyst.

The military imaging system market is segmented based on type, technology, application, platform, and region. On the basis of type, thermal imaging is widely used and comprises the largest market share due to day-night working capability and ability to perform in all weather conditions. On the basis of platform, man-portable military imaging systems are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. For instance, UTC Aerospace Systems acquired N2 Imaging Systems LLC to support the development of new, cost-effective man-portable imaging systems for military and commercial users. On the basis of technology, cooled imaging systems are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to best image quality, minute temperature differences, high-speed applications, and improved sensitivity of cooled thermal cameras. Among applications, the security and surveillance segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North American region is expected to dominate the market due to increasing terrorist threats in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is second to the North America military imaging system market due to rise in demand for advanced tactical communication systems. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in military imaging system market due to increasing demand from countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Thus, the global military imaging system market is estimated to witness an approximately 9% CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global military imaging system market are FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.), L3 Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), BAE Systems (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc (U.S.), and Leonardo DRS (U.S.).

